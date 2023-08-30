Mahira Khan Opens Up About Battling Depression After Raees, Smoking Pics Leaked

Home

Speaking about the time when she faced immense backlash after her smoking pictures with Ranbir Kapoor were leaked, Mahira Khan said that the anxiety and depression hidden inside her came out and she struggled with mental health.

Raees was out in theatres in the year 2017. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan, who marked her sensational debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees in 2017. Recently, in an interview, the actress made some shocking revelation about being diagnosed and battling manic depression. While speaking to FWhy Podcast, the Raees actress opened up about her mental health struggles when she faced severe backlash after stepping into the 2017 scandal that went viral showcasing her smoking pictures with actor Ranbir Kapoor in New York.

Mahira Khan On Facing Criticism

Speaking about that time when she faced immense backlash, Mahira said, “That backlash brought out the anxiety and depression hidden inside me. That was a hard time for me and I felt attacked. The constant backlash, you are getting mean tweets, and comments on Indian channels. That was a time my faith broke and I developed severe anxiety to the point that one day I had a panic attack and I fainted. That was the first time I went to therapy. But that didn’t work out for me, as I went to several therapists. That year was rough and I couldn’t sleep, my hands used to shake and I ended up in a psychiatrist’s office.”

Mahira went on to add that she has been on antidepressants for the past 6-7 years. She tried leaving them midway but went into a ‘very, very dark space’. She added that ‘everyone has sad and happy times, success and failure, but clinical depression is real’.

Mahira Khan Talks About 2016 Uri Attack

Mahira Khan also spoke about the 2016 Uri attack following which Pakistani actors were barred from working in the Bollywood industry. Mahira opined, “I had finished the film Raees, and everything was going fine. Then suddenly, this Uri attack happens, and politically, everything gets messed up. With India, it is always political. But the fact that it could get this messy! I was not scared, but I was threatened. I would get constant tweets, in fact, I would get calls, and very scary ones. The only thing I wanted was that ‘Okay fine, I cannot go to India to promote my film Raees’, but I hope it releases in my country. Because I knew people would rush to watch it as Shah Rukh Khan is loved here in Pakistan.”

Raees was released in theatres in 2017, the same year, her smoking pictures with Ranbir Kapoor were leaked.

Mahira Khan’s Upcoming Works

On the work front, Mahira Khan along with heartthrob Fawad Khan and actress Sanam Saeed are set to front-page the first Pakistan-themed original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, on Netflix. The web series is an adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s chart-topping Urdu-language novel of the same name, published in 2013. The tale revolves around a Harvard law student, Sikandar, who keeps himself at bay from others after a life-changing incident. As time passes, Sikandar meets Liza, a talented artist with a troubled past in Italy.

