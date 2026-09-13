Mahira Khan pregnant with second baby at 41, flaunts baby bump at TIFF 2026

Mahira Khan is set to embrace motherhood once again at 41. The actor announced her second pregnancy while making her TIFF 2026 debut.

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Mahira Khan (PC: Twitter)

The Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has a special reason to celebrate as she steps into another chapter of her life. Mahira Khan is all set to embrace motherhood once again at 41. The Pakistani actor is pregnant with her second baby with her husband, businessman Salim Karim, nearly three years after the couple tied the knot in October 2023. The happy news comes at a special time for Mahira, as she makes her debut at the Toronto International Film Festival 2026 (TIFF 2026). While fans were already excited to see the actor at the prestigious festival, her latest appearance brought an even more special moment into focus. Mahira proudly flaunted her baby bump, giving fans a glimpse of this beautiful new chapter in her life.

Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy at 41

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has announced that she is expecting her second child at the age of 41. The news came during her appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival 2026 (TIFF 2026), where she made her debut and attended the premiere of Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

Mahira Khan shares a touching Quranic verse about Allah’s plans while announcing her pregnancy. The actress is set to welcome her second child with husband Salim Karim. ✨#MahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/Z4a9ED5nrk — Anayah Awan (@AnayahAwan) September 13, 2026

Mahira shared a beautiful picture of herself in a flowing white maternity gown, with her baby bump clearly visible. Keeping the announcement simple and personal, she captioned the post, “We make plans….and then there is ALLAH’S plan.” The announcement quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded her social media post with congratulatory messages.

Mahira Khan flaunts baby bump at TIFF 2026

Mahira Khan’s pregnancy announcement came as she attended one of the biggest film festivals in the world. At TIFF 2026, she proudly showed off her baby bump on the red carpet while attending the world premiere of Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, directed by Bassam Tariq. The actor also took part in TIFF’s Community Impact programme and was honoured for her contribution to cinema. Her appearance became even more memorable as she embraced her pregnancy instead of trying to hide it.

Mahira Khan’s second pregnancy is different from her first

Mahira Khan is already a mother to her 17-year-old son, Azlan, whom she shares with her first husband, Ali Askari. Her second child will be her first with businessman Salim Karim, whom she married in October 2023. Mahira was 24 when she became a mother for the first time. Now at 41, her experience has been more challenging both physically and emotionally.

Her feelings are more aware and vulnerable this time, while also adjusting to the idea of welcoming a baby when she already has an established life, career, and grown-up son.