Shehnaaz Fans Take Jibes on Mahira!
Shehnaaz fans took potshots at Mahira and reminded her that once the latter had herself fat-shamed Sana for her weight and today the same thing is happening with her. Twitterati are calling it KARMA.
Mahira was recently got the attention of netizens as BTS leader RM shared a picture of her on Instagram which he later deleted. Indian ARMY srarted speculating her collaboration with BTS.
For more updates on Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill check out this space.