Mahira Sharma Fat-Shamed at Media Event: Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma was recently fat-shamed at a media event by a Punjabi journo. The actor was quizzed about her weight gain to which she walked out-off expressing her displeasure on the question. Netizens, however, reminded her of her Bigg Boss 13 days when she had body-shamed Shehnaaz Gill. Check out this video:

😂😂😂

Karma #mahirasharma

The girl who bodyshamed my sana for weight gain is now slammed by every reporter for the same 🤣🤣🤣 Also she made fun of sana’s accept look at hers 🤣

Qotionnnnnn 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians #Karma #SidharthShukla #Sidnaaz #Sidnaazians pic.twitter.com/R24FbntsGS — Sana (@Sana70201036) April 23, 2022

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Says She's Not so Close to Salman Khan: 'Ye Logon Ko Lagta Hoga...'

Shehnaaz Fans Take Jibes on Mahira!

Shehnaaz fans took potshots at Mahira and reminded her that once the latter had herself fat-shamed Sana for her weight and today the same thing is happening with her. Twitterati are calling it KARMA. Check out the reaction by a Shehnaaz fan:

Mam control.. Abhi to hum tumhare level par aa k kuch bole bhi nahi hai.. aap to phle hi garama gyi.. Mahira Sharma shayad bhul gyi BB me woh kya kya bolti thi Sana Ko.. jab sune ki himat nahi hai to dusro k bare me bolne se phle soch samjh k bolti.. aaj khud par aayi to fat gyi — harpreet dhillon (@harpree21341423) March 14, 2020

Mahira was recently got the attention of netizens as BTS leader RM shared a picture of her on Instagram which he later deleted. Indian ARMY srarted speculating her collaboration with BTS.

