Mai Trailer: Power-packed performer Sakshi Tanwar is back with a new project titled Mai, and it surely seems like an edge-of-the-seat thriller. On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the official trailer of the series that revolves around Sakshi as a revenge-seeking mother. In Mai, the Dangal actor essays the role of a middle-class mother who witnesses the death of her daughter by a speeding truck. The particular tragedy propelled the mourning mother to uncover the truth about the death of her daughter. The description of the trailer reads as, "A mom in a world of crime. Will she thrive? Will she survive? When Sheel's daughter is ruthlessly murdered, she sets out to avenge her death. Filled with white collar crimes and ugly politics, the path she is on is definitely not an easy one!"

Watch the trailer of Mai:



Produced by Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma of Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia, the upcoming project also stars Seema Pahwa, Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Opening up about how his real-life experiences enabled him to create and write Mai, Atul Mongia said, "Since childhood, my mother has woken up before the break of dawn and toiled till she couldn't keep her eyes open any longer. While dabbling in multiple side-careers, she has lived her entire life for her family, a feature not uncommon to Indian mothers. Just like my mother, despite the many ups and downs in life, Mai too retains her sanctity by shunning the world outside of her family. But, what if her existence were to cross paths with an extremely dire and appalling circumstance?"

Mai will be out on Netflix on April 15, 2022.