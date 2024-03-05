Home

Maidaan: Ajay Devgn’s Biological Sports Drama to Clash With Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid 2024

Maidaan, regarded as one of Ajay Devgn's most ambitious productions, tells the inspirational story of Syed Abdul Rahim, an unsung hero, on Eid 2024.

Maidaan: The movie, which was produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by the well-known Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho, fought for four years to be released in theatres. Maidaan‘s release date was personally announced by Ajay Devgn through a billboard featuring him in a grey suit, hugging his football team in a tender moment. A throng of people surrounded them with Indian flags and applauded for them. On March 7, the trailer for the film will be released. On Tuesday, actor Ajay Devgn unveiled a heartfelt new poster for ‘Maidaan,’ his next biographical sports movie. The caption on Ajay Devgn’s poster read, “Witness an extraordinary story of a man, a team, a nation, and the unwavering belief that left an indelible mark on the history of Football! #MaidaanTrailerKicksOff7thMarch #MaidaanOnEid.” The poster has a tagline ‘One man, one belief, one spirit, and one nation’.

Ajay Devgn Drops Maidaan Poster:

Ajay Devgn’s fans swamped the comment section. They dropped fire and heart emojis to express their excitement. One of the users wrote, “Woah Shaitan Maidaan Back to back hits loading 🔥🔥(sic).” Another user wrote, “Most awaited movie 🍿(sic).” The third user said, ” Yeh Eid Maidaan Wali 🔥Best Wishes to all the Ajay Fans ❤️ (sic).”

Maidaan, regarded as one of Ajay Devgn’s most significant projects, tells the inspirational story of Syed Abdul Rahim, an unsung hero who significantly improved Indian football while serving as manager and coach from 1950 to 1963. The COVID-19 epidemic caused many delays, but Maidaan is now making its big screen debut. Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh play important parts in the film, which also has a language by Ritesh Shah and a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras.

Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, are scheduled to face off. Ali Abbas Zafar is the writer and director of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The film’s trailer is set to debut on March 7. Rudranil Ghosh, Gajraj Rao, and Priyamani are also featured. Set for release on Eid 2024, it is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

