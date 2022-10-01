Maidaan: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is all set to hit the goal once again with his performance in ‘Maidaan’, which will be released on February 17, next year. Ajay’s Maidaan is the true story of the unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought glory to India. It is based on the golden era of Indian football. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the Badhai Ho fame, Maidaan also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and the well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.Also Read - Boney Kapoor Upset With SS Rajamouli After Latter Announces RRR Release Date, Know Here Why!

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.

Currently, Ajay awaits the release of his film Thank God, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi. The film is directed by Indra Kumar.