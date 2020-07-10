Even though the government allowed the resumption of film shoots in Maharashtra, the monsoon has hit the state causing another halt in the outdoor shootings. One of the films that have been terribly hit due to this monsoon period is Ajay Devgn‘s Maidaan. A report in Mid-Day revealed that the makers of the film had to dismantle an expensive set that was constructed in Mumbai before the lockdown because it can’t stand the heavy rains in Mumbai. Director Amit Ravindernath and producer Boney Kapoor had created a makeshift football stadium where eight matches were to be played as per the shooting schedule. However, first, the lockdown and now monsoon ruined the entire schedule. The stadium will have to be reconstructed after the rains to resume the shoot in November. Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Gets New Release Date, Film to Hit Theatres Next Year During Independence Day

The film is a biopic on the legendary Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and requires a major chunk to be shot at a stadium. The makeshift stadium was modelled on an international football stadium and it remained unused since March. "Given that the rains would destroy the set completely, they decided to pull it down and have it built from scratch in October," said a source close to the daily.

Ajay had recently announced the shift in the release date of the film from December this year to August 13, next year. The eight-month delay in the release along with the reconstruction of the sets is going to cost a lot to the makers. The source added, "Reconstructing the set will be an additional expense. The makers may also have to level the soil that will be uneven after the rains. Taking these factors into account, they are considering beginning the shoot in November, and hence, have pushed the release from December 2020 to August 13, 2021."

We wonder what are the other films that have run into a new waiting period after lockdown!