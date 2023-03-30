Home

Maidaan Teaser: Ajay Devgn's sports biopic on legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim is about the 'golden era of Indian football'.

Maidaan Teaser: Ajay Devgn’s sports biopic Maidaan is all geared up for its release. The actor has already been basking on the success of Drishyam 2. Ajay is also getting rave reviews for his actioner Bholaa. The movie is a remake of Lokesh Kangaraj’s action-thriller Kaithi. Kaithi is part of the filmmaker’s LKU which is connected to Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. Ajay’s 2022 blockbuster Drishyam 2 was also a South remake but proved the naysayers wrong. It was being speculated post the debacle of Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha that Hindi audiences do not want to see South remakes. But the commercial success of Drishyam sequel and the praise for Bholaa‘s action stunts and VFX has once again strengthened Ajay’s box office reign. It’s the second film after Shivaay, where Ajay’s character’s name is linked to Lord Shiva. Now, the teaser of his sports drama Maidaan has also been released along with Bholaa.

CHECK OUT MAIDAAN’S VIRAL TEASER:

AJAY DEVGN PLAYS INDIAN FOOTBALL COACH SYED ABDUL RAHIM IN MAIDAAN

The teaser introduces the Indian football team in the 1950s which has qualified for the Olympics only the second time. The team is shown playing barefoot in heavy rains as the Ajay as coach Syed Abdul Rahim sits at the stadium. Training montages, goals, Ajay’s intense expressions and pep talks are showcased in the teaser as well. Known for his acting prowess and dialogue delivery, Ajay looks convincing as the ambitious football coach. His line ‘Aaj Maidaan me utarna gyarah, lekin dikhna ek (enter the field as eleven players but play as one team,’ gives goosebumps. Priyamani plays Ajay’s wife in the movie directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma.

MAIDAAN RECREATES THE GOLDEN ERA OF INDIAN FOOTBALL

Touted to be one of Ajay’s most ambitious projects till date, Maidaan is the true story of an unknown hero who created history for Indian sports. His milestone records for the country are such that even 60 years later, we are not able to match those accomplishments. Ajay portrays the character of former Indian football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim in the movie. Also known as Rahim Saab, he served as an Indian football coach and manager of the India national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. Under his mentorship, the India football team were renowned for their technical qualities and tactical innovations. Under his guidance, India won gold medals in Asian Games of— (1951-Delhi and 1962-Jakarta), play semi-finals of the Summer Olympics—(1956-Melbourne) making India the first ever Asian country to achieve this feat. Maidaan also stars Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. With Indian sports attaining landmark achievements, Ajay’s sports biopic definitely comes at an appropriate time.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on 23rd June 2023.

