Maidan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Ajay Devgn’s Film to Clash With Akshay Kumar’s Film – See Poster

Ajay Devgn's much anticipated film 'Maidaan' is now scheduled for Eid 2024. It will face a major clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' at the box office - Check latest poster!

Maidan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: The new poster for actor Ajay Devgn’s forthcoming sports drama flick ‘Maidaan‘ was released on Tuesday. Ajay Devgn’s film is scheduled to premiere in theatres on Eid 2024, following several delays. Devgn was shown in the latest post wearing formal wear and placing his foot on a football. It’s interesting to note that the movie will clash with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar’s action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ The sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, pays homage to the heyday of Indian football.

Ajay Devgn is portraying Syed Abdul Rahim, the renowned coach who is regarded as the originator of Indian football. Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh are also featured in the movie. Taking to Instagram, Devgn shared the poster that he captioned, “The much-awaited game is about to flag off worldwide. Mark your calendars as #Maidaan takes over fields this Eid, April 2024, promising an inspiring tale that will leave you cheering & celebrating with pride.”

Ajay Devgn’s Maidan’s New Poster:

The much-awaited game is about to flag off worldwide. Mark your calendars as #Maidaan takes over fields this Eid, April 2024, promising an inspiring tale that will leave you cheering & celebrating with pride 🇮🇳#MaidaanThisEid#PriyamaniRaj @raogajraj @BoneyKapoor @iAmitRSharma… pic.twitter.com/kDLVKzm8YL — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2024

Ajay Devgn’s fans showered their excitement in the comment section. They dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “All the best Ajay. Maidaan looks classic 🔥 (sic).” Another user wrote, “4th national award loading!!” The third user said, “All the best sir . Hope it’s a blockbuster ❤️ (sic).”

The teaser for ‘Maidaan‘ was released by the film’s creators last year, and viewers responded overwhelmingly well to it. With energetic views of athletes playing football in the rain, the teaser unfolds. They are unique in that they are participating in the ‘greatest game’ barefoot. Ajay appeared, looking totally different in a grey coat, clutching an umbrella as he overlooked the match. The teaser concluded with Ajay’s power-packed dialogue, “Aaj Maidaan mein utarna gyarah lekin dikhna ek (Today when you step out on the field, you should be 11 in number but should look like one).”

The film set had to be dismantled by producer Boney Kapoor in 2020 because of the lockdown implemented to contain the new coronavirus outbreak. The ‘Maidaan‘ set was devastated by Cyclone Tauktae in May 2021.

Talking about Akshay-Tiger’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘ the film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and the makers will be unveiling the film’s official teaser tomorrow. The action-thriller also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

(With ANI inputs)

