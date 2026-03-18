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Main aatankwadi nahi hu: Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha, who plays terrorist Zahoor Mistry, reacts to threats over his dialogue

‘Main aatankwadi nahi hu’: Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha, who plays terrorist Zahoor Mistry, reacts to threats over his dialogue

After facing intense criticism, the actor opens up about his role and the impact of public reactions, shedding light on the challenges of portraying sensitive characters on screen.

As the film is set to make its debut in just a few hours, anticipation for Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, has reached fever pitch.

Actor Vivek Sinha, who plays Zahoor Mistry, has been at center of intense discussion following viral dialogue from the trailer. His strong performance and controversial lines have triggered mixed reactions online, prompting him to address viewers directly before film’s paid premiere.

Vivek Sinha responds to backlash

Vivek took to social media to set the record straight regarding his role. Clarifying his identity, he firmly stated, “Main Pakistani nahi hoon,” emphasizing that his portrayal is purely professional and part of cinematic storytelling.

The dialogue in question, delivered by his character Zahoor Mistry, is historically inspired by events linked to the IC 814 Kandahar hijack. The provocative lines, including “Hindu bahut hi darpok kaum hai” and “Pados mein hi rehte hai goode bhar ka zor laga lo aur bigaad lo jo bigaad sakte ho,” generated strong reactions from audiences.

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The reaction of fans shared by Vivek Sinha

In his video, Vivek revealed that his comment section was flooded with messages both critical and appreciative. Some comments accused him of looking like a terrorist or stirring anger while others praised his intense performance.

Highlighting the patriotism of his followers, Vivek said, “Ye jo deshbhakti hai na hamare andar, salute hai bhai.” He also clarified his personal background, mentioning he hails from Bijnor, Dhampur, and resides in Mumbai. This direct engagement helped diffuse misunderstandings and reinforced that his on-screen role does not reflect personal beliefs.

He ended by thanking fans for their love for Zahoor Mistry and encouraged everyone to catch the sequel Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge when it hits theaters on March 19 with paid previews beginning March 18.

Check out video of Vivek Sinha addressing the controversy here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivek sinha (ज़हूर मिस्त्री) (@viveksinhaactor)

About Vivek Sinha

Vivek Sinha has been steadily making a mark with versatile performances across film and digital platforms. Before Dhurandhar, he appeared in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Dilli Dark, Modi Ji Ki Beti and acclaimed series Delhi Crime (2025). His ability to take on intense, layered characters has earned him recognition as a rising talent in Indian cinema.

More about Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

High anticipation surrounds Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge due to its immense scale and an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor.

The massive action scale and strong franchise following from the first part, which grossed more than Rs 1,300 crore, are generating major excitement. Scheduled for a global release on 19 March 2026, the sequel is already breaking pre-booking records across multiple languages.

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