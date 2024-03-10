Main Atal Hoon OTT release: When and Where to Watch Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer

Home

The biographical film "Main Atal Hoon," featuring Pankaj Tripathi and directed by Ravi Jadhav, is gearing up for its release on an OTT platform.

Pankaj Tripathi-starrer and biographical drama Main Atal Hoon is set to grace the OTT platforms. The film is based on the life journey of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was released on January 19, 2024, and was loved by the audience. Now, almost two months after its theatrical release, the movie will be released on the digital platform, offering viewers the opportunity to experience it from the comfort of their homes.

The official platform of Zee5 on Sunday announced the eagerly awaited digital release date of the movie Main Atal Hoon. Taking to social media, OTT service ZEE5 revealed that the film is set to hit the premiere on March 14, 2024. The Instagram post also tagged the cast and crew of the film, and was accompanied by the caption, “Shuru karo taiyaari, aa rahe hain Atal Bihari! #MainAtalHoon premieres on 14th March, only on #ZEE5.”

About Pankaj Tripathi’s Movie Main Atal Hoon

Main Atal Hoon, is a journey about former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The movie stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role and also features Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Raja Sevak, and Ekta Kaul in key roles. The movie is helmed by Ravi Jadhav and penned by both Jadhav and Rishi Virmani. Further, the movie is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

On the other hand, there are a bunch of songs in the movie which complement the narrative of the film including Desh Pehle, Ram Dhun, Hindu Tan-Man and Ankaha. After initially premiering in theatres on January 19, 2024, the movie received praise for Pankaj Tripathi’s moving and motivational performance. Now, audiences can anticipate the OTT release, and they can mark their calendars as it approaches.

