Main ATAL Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Have Few Things in Common, Check Here

Main ATAL Hoon director Ravi Jadhav says there are a lot of similarities between the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and actor Pankaj Tripathi. Read on!

Main ATAL Hoon: With making audiences mesmerised with the launch of their recent soulful melody, Ram Dhun, makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences eager beaver for the release of Main ATAL Hoon, a story about India’s most beloved leader, Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee starring Pankaj Tripathi. Speaking about Tripathi, National Award Winning Director, Ravi Jadhav shares why Pankaj Tripathi was the right choice for playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The director expresses, “When the makers approached me to create a film on Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi was their immediate choice, and I fully supported it. Both Atal Ji and Pankaj Tripathi coming from small towns to achieve great success, share a deep connection to their country.”

He further added, “Pankaj Tripathi’s transparent personality uniquely qualifies him to portray Atal Ji on screen. So, for me and the producers, Pankaj Tripathi was the only choice for Main ATAL Hoon. The first look image of Pankaj Tripathi confirmed that we made the right decision.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

Main ATAL Hoon Trailer

The three-minute thirty-seven-second trailer of Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of the former PM is a true delight to watch. The trailer gives a sneak peek of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s political career from his early days. Pankaj Tripathi, who will be playing the lead role in the movie has ensured to do justice to his character. The trailer touches upon various incidents that had transpired during the period when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM of the nation. Be it Ram Janmbhoomi, Pokhran, or Lahore Bus Yatra, the trailer of the film will take you to the days when India was under Vajpayee’s rule. Watch!



Vinod Bhanushali presents, directed by Ravi Jadhav, and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, “Main ATAL Hoon”, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

The film will release in cinemas on January 19, 2024.

