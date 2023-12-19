Home

Main ATAL Hoon Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi Dives Deep Into Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Inspirational Journey, Netizens Say ‘Kuch Toh Missing Hai’ – Check Reactions!

Main ATAL Hoon Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi played the role of portraying former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The biographical drama is set to release on January 24, 2024.

Main ATAL Hoon Teaser: The official teaser for the upcoming biopic drama film Main ATAL Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi as Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee finally dropped. Bhanushali Studios Limited took to Instagram to share a glimpse, announcing the release of the trailer tomorrow and the film’s release in cinemas on 19th January 2024. The caption on the post read, “It’s time to witness the rise of India’s greatest visionary! Teaser Out Now. #MainATALHoon trailer releasing tomorrow. In cinemas 19th January 2024 (sic).”

‘Main Atal Hoon‘ is a biographical film about the late three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was honoured with the highest civilian award in the country, the Bharat Ratna. The teaser, which lasts for 1 minute and 12 seconds, provides a sneak peek into the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Even if he doesn’t quite look like Vajpayee, people may be reminded of the one and only Indian prime minister who served three terms in office by the way he spoke and dressed. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the biographical movie stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

‘Main ATAL Hoon’ Teaser on Instagram – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhanushali Studios Limited (@bsl_films)

Netizens were quick to react to Pankaj Tripathi’s role depicting former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A section of fans adored the character played by the actor, while others expressed their disappointment. One of the users wrote, “Super duper actor of this time Pankaj Tripathi (sic).” Another user wrote, “First time felt that Pankaj Tripathi is lacking something in representing such a character. First time felt something missing in his acting skills (sic).” The third user wrote, “Playing Atal ji is not an easy task. He is larger than life character… something is missing Pankaj Tripathi (sic)”.

Main ATAL Hoon is helmed by Ravi Jadhav and is by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, with Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The screenplay is co-written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, with music by Salim-Sulaiman. Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics for the songs.

Pankaj, while discussing the filming experience of Main ATAL Hoon, previously stated, “It was a great honour to portray the role of our esteemed leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. We underwent intensive reading sessions to grasp his dialect, lifestyle, and vision for India. I am thrilled as we commence shooting for Main ATAL Hoon.”

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi is also involved in director Anurag Basu’s film, Metro In Dino, which features a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

(With inputs from ANI)

