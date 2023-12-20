Home

Main Atal Hoon Trailer Out: Pankaj Tripathi as Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Is a True Delight To Watch

The makers of Main Atal Hoon released the trailer of the film on Wednesday. The trailer gives a sneak peek of Vajpayee's political career from his early days.

Delhi: The makers of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s biopic drama ‘Main Atal Hoon’ released the official trailer. Taking to YouTube, Hitz Music shared the trailer. The three-minute thirty-seven-second trailer of Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of the former PM is a true delight to watch. The trailer gives a sneak peek of Vajpayee’s political career from his early days. Tripathi, who will be playing the lead role in the movie has ensured to do justice to his character.

The trailer starts with an official informing Vajpayee about the horrifying turn of events that has taken place in Kargil. Later, the trailer touches upon various incidents that had transpired during the period when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM of the nation. Be it Ram Janmbhoomi, Pokhran, or Lahore Bus Yatra, the trailer of the film will take you to the days when India was under Vajpayee’s rule.

Apart from the various incidents, the video provides a sneak peek into the late PM’s sense of humour, his establishment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), experiencing opposition, and subsequently, his government formation. The late PM is known for his major contribution to education, science, infrastructure, and strengthening global ties.

Take a look at Main Atal Hoon trailer:



As soon as the trailer went online, several fans took to the comment section and spammed with excitement and appreciation. While one fan wrote, “The transformation of Pankaj Tripathi into Atal Ji is a cinematic masterpiece – sincere and impactful.” Another commented, “Pankaj’s performance is a tapestry of emotions, weaving together a narrative that lingers in the hearts of the audience.” Within one hour of the trailer release, the video garnered more than 1 lakh videos and above 2500 comments.

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film ‘Main Atal Hoon’ is helmed by the director Ravi Jadhav known for his previous work on National Award-winning Marathi films such as Natarang, Balgandharva, and Balak Palak. Additionally, Jadhav has recently directed Sushmita Sen in the JioCinema series Taali. Further, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer will hit the big screens on January 19, 2024. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released in December 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.