Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 1: Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh’s film falls flat on its opening day, but beats Bandar and Ek Din

Early box office trends suggest that Main Vaapas Aaunga faces an uphill battle after a subdued opening, though it has managed to outperform a few recent releases on day one.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga day 1 box office (PC: Twitter)

Imtiaz Ali‘s latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga has finally arrived in theatres and opened to positive reviews from critics as well as audiences. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina, the period romantic drama generated considerable interest before release due to its emotional storyline and acclaimed creative team. However, the appreciation surrounding the film has not translated into strong box office numbers on day one. Despite encouraging word of mouth, the film registered a modest opening and now finds itself relying heavily on weekend growth to improve its theatrical performance.

How much did Main Vaapas Aaunga earn on day 1?

As per Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 1.15 crore net in India on its opening day. The film was screened across 2,302 shows nationwide and recorded an overall occupancy of 12.22 percent.

While the opening figure is not among the strongest starts for an Imtiaz Ali film, it did manage to stay ahead of Bobby Deol’s Bandar, which opened with Rs 0.50 crore and the day one collection of Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi‘s romantic drama Ek Din, which had earned Rs 1.10 crore on its first day earlier this year. The numbers indicate that positive reviews alone have not yet been enough to bring large audiences into theatres.

What do the occupancy trends reveal?

The film witnessed a gradual increase in footfalls as the day progressed. Morning shows began with a low occupancy of 5.92 percent, reflecting a slow start. Afternoon occupancy improved to 10.77 percent while evening shows recorded 10.85 percent. The strongest response came during the night shows, which registered 18.23 percent occupancy.

This trend suggests that audience interest improved later in the day, but the overall turnout remained below expectations for a wide release. The film’s performance over the weekend will now be crucial in determining whether positive audience feedback can convert into stronger collections.

Has it become one of Imtiaz Ali’s lowest openers?

Yes. Based on the opening-day collection, Main Vaapas Aaunga has emerged as the second-lowest opener of Imtiaz Ali’s directorial career. The only film that opened lower was his debut feature Socha Na Tha in 2005, which collected approximately Rs 22 lakh on its first day. For a filmmaker known for titles such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha, the opening-day performance will undoubtedly come as a disappointment despite the positive critical reception.

What is Main Vaapas Aaunga about?

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to travel to Pakistan. As memories from his pre-Partition life begin resurfacing, his grandson attempts to piece together a story filled with love, loss and separation. Through its emotional narrative, the film explores the lasting human consequences of Partition and how memories continue to shape lives decades after borders were drawn.

Can positive word of mouth change the film’s fate?

The biggest question now is whether strong audience reactions can help boost collections over the weekend. Many films driven by emotional storytelling have witnessed significant growth after slow openings, particularly when reviews remain favourable.

For Main Vaapas Aaunga, the coming days will be critical. While the day one numbers are underwhelming, sustained appreciation from audiences could help the film find momentum and improve its box office trajectory.