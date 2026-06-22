Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 10: Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh’s film sees strong jump, total collection reaches to Rs..

Imtiaz Ali’s latest film starring Diljit Dosanjh is witnessing a renewed push at the box office as it enters its second week. The film has shown a noticeable rise in collections on day 10, driven by growing audience interest and positive word of mouth in key markets.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office (PC: Twitter)

The master storyteller Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga has turned into one of the most talked-about films of the week as it continues to grow at the box office even after entering its second weekend. The romantic drama featuring Diljit Dosanjh has shown a rare upward trend instead of slowing down after its initial run. What started as a modest opening has now transformed into a steady performer driven largely by word of mouth. On its second Sunday, the film once again surprised trade circles with a noticeable jump in numbers, proving that audience interest is still building rather than fading. Strong occupancy levels and added shows in several regions have further boosted its performance.

How much did Main Vaapas Aaunga earn on day 10?

According to data by Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 5.75 crore net in India on day 10, marking a solid 32.2 percent growth compared to Saturday’s Rs 4.35 crore. This is the highest single day collection for the film so far, even surpassing its first Sunday performance. With this, the total India net collection has reached Rs 24.25 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 29 crore after ten days. The steady rise shows that audience demand has not only remained consistent but has actually improved in the second weekend.

What was the occupancy like on day 10?

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 58.94 percent on its second Sunday. Morning shows began at 39 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows picked up strongly at 73 percent.

Evening shows turned out to be the strongest segment of the day with 75.46 percent occupancy, reflecting heavy footfall during peak hours. Night shows remained steady at 48.31 percent. The film was screened across 1,971 shows, many of which were either houseful or running at near capacity due to added demand.

How has the film performed over 10 days?

The journey of Main Vaapas Aaunga shows a clear upward curve driven by strong word of mouth.

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 1.15 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 1.85 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 2.50 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 1.15 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 1.65 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 1.75 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 2.20 crore

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 1.90 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): Rs 4.35 crore

Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 5.75 crore

Week 1 total stood at Rs 12.25 crore, and the second weekend has already added a strong push.

How is the film performing overseas?

Internationally, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected around Rs 1 crore gross on day 10. This takes its total overseas gross to Rs 11.75 crore. Combined with domestic figures, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 40.75 crore. What makes the film’s run notable is its performance despite new releases like Cocktail 2 entering theatres. Even with competition, exhibitors have increased shows of Main Vaapas Aaunga due to strong demand. The film’s growth pattern suggests sustained audience interest rather than front-loaded hype.

What is Main Vaapas Aaunga about?

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah. It follows the emotional journey of a 95-year-old man suffering a stroke while trying to reach Pakistan. As his memories blur, his grandson uncovers fragments of a pre-partition past, slowly revealing emotional truths tied to history, identity and unresolved pain.