Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 13: Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh’s film finally enters Rs 50 crore club, beats Chand Mera Dil’s lifetime run

Driven by positive audience response and sustained weekday performance, Diljit Dosanjh's film has added another achievement to its box office journey while strengthening its position among the year's notable releases.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office (PC: Twitter)

Main Vaapas Aaunga may have started its box office journey on a modest note, but the film has gradually emerged as one of the surprise performers of the year. Directed by master of storytelling Imtiaz Ali and led by Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the emotional drama has benefited greatly from positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth. While bigger releases often dominate attention during their opening weekend, Main Vaapas Aaunga has followed a different path by growing steadily with each passing week. The film has now achieved a major milestone by entering the Rs 50 crore club worldwide and surpassing the lifetime collections of Chand Mera Dil.

Main Vaapas Aaunga crosses a major box office milestone

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 2.60 crore net in India on Day 13. Although the film witnessed a slight decline from Tuesday’s Rs 3.10 crore collection, it continued its strong run at the box office. The latest figures have taken the film’s total India net collection to Rs 32.45 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 38.63 crore.

The Day 13 earnings represent a drop of around 16.1 percent from the previous day, but the overall trend remains encouraging for the makers. More importantly, the film has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide. As per Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned around Rs 0.40 crore overseas on Day 13, pushing its total international gross collection to Rs 13.15 crore. With domestic and overseas earnings combined, the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 51.78 crore.

Film beats Chand Mera Dil’s lifetime collection

One of the biggest achievements for Main Vaapas Aaunga is that it has already overtaken the lifetime domestic earnings of Vivek Soni‘s Chand Mera Dil. The romantic drama starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday had finished its theatrical run with a net collection of Rs 29.09 crore in India. Main Vaapas Aaunga has comfortably moved ahead of that figure with Rs 32.45 crore and continues to add to its total. With another weekend approaching, trade analysts believe the film could witness another jump in collections during its third week.

Second week performance keeps momentum alive

The film’s second week has played a crucial role in its success story. After collecting Rs 12.25 crore during its first week, the movie maintained strong momentum in week two.

Day 1: Rs 1.50 crore

Day 2: Rs 1.85 crore

Day 3: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 4: Rs 1.10 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 6: Rs 1.20 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.20 crore

Day 8: Rs 1.90 crore

Day 9: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 10: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 11: Rs 2.50 crore

Day 12: Rs 3.10 crore

Day 13: Rs 2.60 crore

Occupancy remains healthy across theatres

Despite entering its second week, audience interest remains visible. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded an overall Hindi 2D occupancy of 19.48 percent on Day 13 across 2,923 shows. Morning occupancy stood at 9 percent before increasing significantly during the day. Afternoon shows registered 20.69 percent occupancy, evening shows reached 22.08 percent and night shows performed best with 23 percent occupancy. The steady rise throughout the day indicates continued audience engagement.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Main Vaapas Aaunga tells an emotional story rooted in memories, family and partition-era history. The film follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who wishes to travel to Pakistan as his health deteriorates.

His grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from the UK to spend time with him and soon discovers that his grandfather is searching for closure linked to his past before India’s partition. The emotional journey forms the heart of the story and has resonated strongly with audiences. The film also stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani and Danish Pandor in key roles.