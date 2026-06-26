Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection Day 14: Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh’s film ends its second week on strong note, can it hold steady against Welcome To The Jungle?

After wrapping up its second week with steady collections, Main Vaapas Aaunga now faces its biggest box office challenge as a major new release arrives in cinemas. Here's a look at the film's latest performance.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office (PC: Twitter)

After a slow beginning at the box office, Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to turn things around with the help of positive audience response. The emotional drama has shown impressive consistency in its second week, proving that strong word of mouth can make a big difference. While the film did witness the usual weekday slowdown, it has still wrapped up two weeks on a healthy note. The bigger challenge now begins as Welcome To The Jungle has arrived in cinemas with positive reviews and strong buzz, making the coming days crucial for Main Vaapas Aaunga’s theatrical run.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection Day 14

According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned an estimated Rs 2.30 crore net in India on its second Thursday. Although the collection was lower than the previous day’s earnings, the drop is considered normal as films generally lose some premium shows and screens during the second week.

With its latest earnings, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 34.75 crore after 14 days. The steady performance throughout the second week has helped the movie recover well from its modest opening week and continue attracting audiences across the country.

Occupancy remains steady during weekdays for Imtiaz Ali’s film

The film continued to record encouraging occupancy despite being in its second week. On Day 14, Main Vaapas Aaunga registered an overall Hindi 2D occupancy of 20.21 percent across 2,923 shows. Morning shows recorded 8.23 percent occupancy, which improved significantly during the day with 19.23 percent in the afternoon and 20.69 percent in the evening. Night shows performed the best with 30 percent occupancy, showing that evening audiences are still turning up in good numbers due to the film’s positive word of mouth.

Worldwide collection of Main Vaapas Aaunga crosses Rs 50 crore

The film has also delivered encouraging numbers globally. After completing two weeks in theatres, Main Vaapas Aaunga has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 51.78 crore, making it another successful theatrical outing for master storyteller Imtiaz Ali. The overseas response along with improving domestic collections has strengthened the film’s overall box office performance.

Main Vaapas Aaunga did not enjoy a blockbuster opening when it released on June 12. However, audience appreciation gradually helped the film gain momentum. Strong performances by the lead cast, emotional storytelling and AR Rahman‘s music encouraged more viewers to visit theatres during the second week. The film’s turnaround has become one of the biggest talking points of its box office journey.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The story follows a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Pakistan. As memories from his past slowly return, his grandson begins uncovering forgotten chapters from the family’s life before Partition. The emotional narrative explores love, separation, identity and the lasting impact of historical events across generations.

Big Question: Can it hold against Welcome To The Jungle?

The biggest question now is whether Main Vaapas Aaunga can continue its successful run as Akshay, Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and Raveena Tandon‘s multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle has now entered thestres. The new release has opened with strong audience response and positive reviews, which could affect screen allocation and footfalls for existing films. However, if Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to benefit from excellent word of mouth, it still has a chance to maintain stable collections through its third weekend despite the fresh competition.