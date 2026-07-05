Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 23: Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh’s film shows massive jump despite release of Alpha, total reaches to Rs…

Even after three weeks in theatres, the Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh film has managed to stay in the conversation with an unexpected boost in collections, showing steady audience pull despite new releases.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office (PC: Twitter)

Word of mouth has turned out to be the real strength behind Main Vaapas Aaunga, helping the Imtiaz Ali directorial stay steady in its third and fourth week despite facing heavy competition at the box office. Even with big releases like Welcome to the Jungle, Alpha and Cocktail 2 dominating screens, the Diljit Dosanjh-led romantic drama has managed to surprise trade experts with its consistent pull in select centres. The emotional storytelling, strong performances and slow-burn audience connection have helped the film regain momentum again on Day 23, showing that it is still far from fading out.

How much did Main Vaapas Aaunga earn on Day 23?

On Day 23, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 2.00 crore net in India across 921 shows, marking a massive 90.5% growth compared to its previous day earnings of Rs 1.05 crore. The film has now reached a total India net of Rs 55.30 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 65.90 crore. Overseas markets also contributed steadily, adding Rs 0.65 crore, taking the overseas gross to Rs 18.50 crore. This pushes the global worldwide total to Rs 84.40 crore so far.

Why is Main Vaapas Aaunga still performing at the box office?

The film’s continued run is largely driven by positive word of mouth. Despite losing screens to bigger commercial releases, audiences are still showing interest in its emotional storyline centered on love, memory and Partition-era trauma. Strong performances by Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah have also helped the film maintain its appeal in urban centres, especially in evening and night shows where occupancy remains higher.

What was the Day 23 occupancy for Main Vaapas Aaunga?

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 37.37% on Day 23.

Morning: 23.92%

Afternoon: 34.38%

Evening: 47.54%

Night: 44.38%

Evening and night shows remained the strongest, showing that working audiences continue to support the film despite new competition in theatres.

Day-wise box office trend of Main Vaapas Aaunga

Day 1: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 2: Rs 1.85 crore

Day 3: Rs 2.50 crore

Day 4: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.65 crore

Day 6: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 2.20 crore

Day 8: Rs 1.90 crore

Day 9: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 10: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 11: Rs 2.50 crore

Day 12: Rs 3.10 crore

Day 13: Rs 2.60 crore

Day 14: Rs 2.35 crore

Day 15: Rs 2.75 crore

Day 16: Rs 4.25 crore

Day 17: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 18: Rs 1.50 crore

Day 19: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 20: Rs 1.40 crore

Day 21: Rs 1.30 crore

Day 22: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 23: Rs 2.00 crore

What is Main Vaapas Aaunga about?

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a 2026 Hindi romantic drama directed by “Master of storytelling” Imtiaz Ali. The film explores themes of intergenerational trauma, memory and unfulfilled love rooted in the Partition of India in 1947. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles, bringing together emotional storytelling and layered performances that continue to connect with audiences even in its later theatrical run.