Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 3: Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari starrer jump in occupancy but earns only Rs…

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari, witnessed a noticeable surge in theatre occupancy on its first Saturday. Check out the box office report as the emotional drama hits the Rs 3 crore milestone and eyes further growth.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga (PC: IMDb)

Imtiaz Ali’s latest directorial venture Main Vaapas Aaunga has shown encouraging signs over its opening weekend. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari in the lead roles, the romantic movie has received positive responses from critics for its emotional storytelling and performances by the whole cast. The film witnessed a good jump in occupancy on Saturday and is expected to continue to draw audiences on Sunday, especially in major regions.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 2

Main Vaapas Aaunga registered good growth on its first Saturday. The film collected around Rs 1.85 crore net in India on day 2, taking its two-day total to approximately Rs 3 crore net. Sacnilk reported, “On Day 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected a net of Rs 1.85 crore with 60.9% growth from its previous day along with an overall occupancy of 24.04%.”

The strongest response came from markets such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, where weekend audiences turned up in better numbers. The growth from Friday to Saturday provided some momentum for the film heading into next week.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 3 prediction

The Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari starrer is expected to see a rise in occupancy on Sunday, benefiting from the weekend holiday. “As of now day 3, Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently running across 404 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.05 crore with a total India net of Rs 3.05 crore”, according to Sacnilk. Based on current trends, the film is expected to earn around Rs 2 to 3 crore net on day 3. If the estimates hold, the opening weekend total could cross Rs 5 crore net at the box office. Main Vaapas Aaunga is expected to see positive weekend growth while improving occupancy levels across regions.

While the upward trend is a positive sign, the film still faces the challenge of sustaining collections during the weekdays. The real test will begin on Monday when numbers usually witness a drop. A steady weekday performance will be crucial for the film’s long-term box office.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga plot and cast

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of India’s Partition. According to IMDb, the plot of Main Vaapas Aaunga is about, “A story of love, longing, and belonging rooted in Partition-era migration. Examines memory, nostalgia, and emotional ties to home and loved ones, exploring how the past shapes identity and sustains the human spirit across generations.”

The film features Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari in the lead roles, alongside veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina. The music has been composed by A.R. Rahman, adding emotional depth to the film’s narrative.