Main Vaapas Aaunga box office prediction day 1: Is Imtiaz Ali’s film heading to become second-lowest opener?

Trade buzz around Main Vaapas Aaunga remains muted as early indicators point toward a subdued theatrical start, raising concerns about its performance compared to the director’s past releases.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga day 1 box office prediction (PC: Twitter)

Main Vaapas Aaunga has finally arrived in cinemas today and the response so far has been very quiet at the box office. The film, directed by legendary Imtiaz Ali, comes with strong expectations due to its emotional storyline and big-scale presentation. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, the film tries to bring a layered romantic drama rooted in history and memory. However, early audience turnout suggests that the film is struggling to find momentum in theatres across India on its opening day.

What is the current scenario of Main Vaapas Aaunga?

As of Day 1, according to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently running across 1,447 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.35 crore live today. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 0.41 crore and the total India net to Rs 0.35 crore so far, with final India collections still pending. The numbers indicate a slow start with limited growth through the day. Morning occupancy remained weak, while afternoon shows showed slight improvement but not enough to build strong momentum.

Main Vaapas Aaunga- Day 1 occupancy (till now)

The overall occupancy stands at 8.46%, which clearly points toward low audience engagement on day 1. Morning shows opened on a weak note at 5.92%, showing limited interest from early viewers. Afternoon shows saw a slight improvement at 10.77% but the rise was not strong enough to change the overall trend. Evening and night occupancy data are still awaited and will be crucial in deciding the final shape of the day. At this stage the film is heavily dependent on the remaining shows to avoid finishing with a very low total.

What is the day 1 prediction of Imtiaz Ali’s film?

Trade experts suggest that the film is currently tracking towards a soft finish unless a late surge arrives. Based on existing patterns the estimated day 1 collection is expected to fall between Rs 0.60 crore to Rs 1.10 crore net. The film’s emotional storytelling and strong creative team including music by A. R. Rahman have not yet translated into box office pull. Industry observers feel that audience connect is limited in mass circuits which is affecting overall occupancy and collections.

Imtiaz Ali films ranked by day 1 box office (Box Office India net)

Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017): Rs 15.50 crore

Love Aaj Kal (2020): Rs 12.00 crore

Tamasha (2015): Rs 10.87 crore

Rockstar (2011): Rs 9.92 crore

Love Aaj Kal (2009): Rs 8.02 crore

Highway (2014): Rs 3.42 crore

Jab We Met (2007): Rs 1.75 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga (2026): Rs 1.50 crore (expected opening tracking)

Socha Na Tha (2005): Rs 0.22 crore

Based on current tracking the film is sitting just above the lowest zone of Imtiaz Ali’s career openings. If trends remain unchanged it may end up becoming the second-lowest opener in his filmography just ahead of his debut release. For the unversed, his 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila skipped the theatrical release and made its debut directly on Netflix.

What is the film about?

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a Hindi period romantic drama released globally on 12 June 2026. The story follows a 95-year-old man revisiting a multi-generational love story shaped by separation and the emotional impact of Partition. The film is produced on an estimated budget of Rs 70 crore including prints and advertising.

The ensemble cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Banita Sandhu. The emotional tone is strengthened by music composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil which adds depth to the storytelling experience.