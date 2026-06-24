Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali gives BIG advice to Bollywood after strong comeback at box office: ‘Learn from…’

The unexpected box office revival of Main Vaapas Aaunga has reignited discussions about audience engagement and content-driven success.

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Imtiaz Ali says Bollywood should learn how to make and market films (PC: Twitter)

Not every film makes a strong impact on its opening weekend. Some movies take time to connect with viewers and grow through positive audience reactions. That is exactly what has happened with Main Vaapas Aaunga, which has emerged as one of the biggest success stories in recent weeks. After a slow start at the ticket window, the film witnessed a remarkable turnaround driven largely by word-of-mouth. The response has not only boosted the film’s collections but has also prompted master of storytelling Imtiaz Ali to share an important lesson for the Hindi film industry about understanding audiences better.

Imtiaz Ali reacts to the film’s box office turnaround

Main Vaapas Aaunga struggled initially and collected only Rs 5 crore net during its opening weekend. However, the film witnessed a significant rise in its second weekend and earned Rs 12 crore net. One of the biggest highlights was a massive 130 percent jump on the second Saturday, surprising trade analysts and industry observers.

Speaking about the film’s journey with PTI, Imtiaz Ali said he was overwhelmed by the response. The filmmaker revealed that he has been visiting cinema halls across several cities to personally observe audience reactions. He shared that he has already travelled to six cities and plans to visit more. According to him, watching people engage with the film in theatres has been a deeply satisfying experience. Over the last week, he has been interacting directly with moviegoers in Delhi and Mumbai and listening to their feedback.

Imtiaz Ali’s big advice for Bollywood

Reflecting on the unexpected success story of Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali stressed that filmmakers should pay closer attention to audiences instead of constantly trying to predict them. He said, “Ultimately, Janata janardan hai. We always try to predict people, put them into categories and socio-economic classes, and we try to make strategies to predict how people are going to react to a brand or a film, but I think people largely understand cinema. We should actually learn from them how to make a film and how to market films.”

Positive word-of-mouth changed everything

Despite receiving strong reviews from critics, the film opened to only Rs 1.15 crore net on its first day in India. Theatre occupancy remained modest during the opening days. However, positive audience feedback gradually transformed the film’s fortunes. By the tenth day, its domestic net collection had climbed to Rs 5.75 crore. The second week proved even stronger as more viewers began recommending the film to friends and family. Many cinema chains reportedly added extra screenings to meet growing demand as occupancy levels increased across several cities.

Box office collection so far of Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film continues to perform steadily during its second week. According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 3.10 crore net on Day 12 across 2,789 shows. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 35.54 crore while the India net collection has reached Rs 29.85 crore. In overseas markets, the film earned Rs 0.50 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 12.60 crore. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 48.14 crore.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of Partition and modern-day India. The story unfolds through the memories of a 95-year-old man played by Naseeruddin Shah. His grandson, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, pieces together a moving tale of love loss and historical trauma. The film also features Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles.