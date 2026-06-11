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Main Vaapas Aaunga Twitter review: Imtiaz Ali’s emotional tale gets love, but netizens didn’t like…

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, has started receiving early reviews, with netizens praising the film’s emotional storytelling and performances. However, one thing that several viewers pointed out was Diljit Dosanjh’s...

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: June 11, 2026, 7:43 PM IST
Main Vaapas Aaunga Twitter review: Imtiaz Ali’s emotional tale gets love, but netizens didn't like...
Main Vaapas Aaunga review (PC- YouTube)

Main Vaapas Aaunga Twitter review: Imtiaz Ali is back with another emotional drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari. The film, which is set against the backdrop of the partition, explores themes of love, memories, separation and the deep connection people share with their roots. Known for creating stories that focus on human emotions, Imtiaz Ali’s latest film had its special screening in the capital, and early reactions from viewers have started pouring in. While the audience praised the film for its heartfelt storytelling, powerful performances and emotional depth, many highlighted how the film focuses more on feelings and relationships rather than a fast-paced narrative. Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah received appreciation for bringing their characters to life with sincerity.

However, one thing that many viewers pointed out was Diljit Dosanjh’s limited screen presence in the film, which left some fans disappointed.

Read more: Imtiaz Ali reacts to Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata clash: ‘Tu mat aa...'

Viewers also praised A.R. Rahman’s music, calling it soulful and perfectly blended with the film’s emotions. However, some felt the screenplay could have been tighter and the pacing slightly slow in parts.

Here are a few Twitter reactions on Main Vaapas Aaunga:

One of the users said, “Just watched #MainVaapasAaunga and I’m still struggling to find the right words. A beautifully crafted film filled with emotions, soul and a deeply moving love story. The emotions stay with you even after the film ends.” “#MainVaapasAaunga is a beautiful story about memory, longing and the invisible connection people have with their homes. Imtiaz Ali tells it with honesty and sensitivity”, said the other user.

Imtiaz Ali fan who is also a journalist, writes, “Diljit Dosanjh delivers a mature and restrained performance, but we wanted more from him. Very sad to say he has limited scenes. Sharvari shines, Vedang Raina continues to impress and Naseeruddin Shah adds so much depth to every scene”.

“Imtiaz Ali proves that emotions don’t need loud storytelling. The film quietly touches your heart and stays with you. Performances are the biggest strength of #MainVaapasAaunga. The script has some slow moments, but the actors make the journey worth watching”, wrote a Twitter user.

Check tweets:


Overall, early reviews suggest that Main Vaapas Aaunga is being received as a soulful and emotional cinematic experience, with viewers appreciating Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling and the cast’s performances.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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