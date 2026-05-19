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Main Vaapas Aunga trailer: An emotional love story separated by partition; will Naseeruddin Shah reunite with the love of his life after 78 years?

Main Vaapas Aunga trailer: An emotional love story separated by partition; will Naseeruddin Shah reunite with the love of his life after 78 years?

Main Vaapas Aunga trailer out: Diljit Dosanjh’s character tries to understand his grandfather’s emotional wish and does everything possible to fulfil it. The trailer leaves viewers wondering - will Naseeruddin Shah’s character finally reunite with his lost love after 78 years?

Main Vaapas Aunga (PC-YouTube)

Imtiaz Ali is back with his new film Main Vaapas Aaunga, and the trailer was released today, May 19. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the trailer has already left a strong impact on viewers. After watching the emotional clip, many fans feel that only Imtiaz Ali can tell love stories in such a heartfelt way. The filmmaker is known for portraying deep emotions, nostalgia, and the pain of separation through his films. Recreating old eras and presenting timeless romance has always been one of his biggest strengths. The trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga hints at an emotional love story set during the India-Pakistan Partition. It explores themes of love, separation, longing, and the feeling of belonging, while showcasing the emotional pain hidden within relationships.

In Main Vaapas Aaunga, Diljit Dosanjh plays a young man whose grandfather, portrayed by Naseeruddin Shah, is nearing the final stage of his life. However, one pain still remains in his heart — the memory of the love he lost 78 years ago during the Partition. The place that once felt like home eventually turned into a foreign land for him, leaving behind a lifetime of longing and unfinished emotions.

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The trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga features flashbacks to a love story from the time when Naseeruddin Shah’s character was young. The younger version of the character is played by Vedang Raina, while Sharvari portrays his bubbly, mischievous, yet shy girlfriend. In the trailer, Shah’s character, lying on his deathbed, expresses his final wish to his grandson, played by Diljit Dosanjh. He wants to visit his village, Sargodha, now located in Pakistan’s Punjab, where he lived before the Partition. As the story unfolds, Diljit’s character tries to understand his grandfather’s emotional wish and does everything possible to fulfil it. The trailer leaves viewers wondering – will Naseeruddin Shah’s character finally reunite with his lost love after 78 years?

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Watch the trailer of Main Vaapas Aunga:

Also Read: Is Diljit Dosanjh no longer an Indian citizen? US citizenship claim goes viral

Main Vaapas Aunga is scheduled for release in theatres on June 12.

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