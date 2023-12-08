Home

Main Wapas Aaoonga! Border 2 Starring Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana To Go On Floors in 2024

Border 2 Update: After the historic success of ‘Gadar 2’, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is set to join forces with actor Ayushmann Khurrana for ‘Border 2’. The film, helmed by J.P. Dutta’s daughter, producer-writer Nidhi Dutta, is expected to start shooting in the first quarter of 2024. Sunny Deol, who played a pivotal role in ‘Border’, will once again lead the cast with the film set to delve into the historical backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The remaining cast is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

A source revealed IANS, “Nidhi Dutta who is also penning the script, envisions ‘Border 2’ as the biggest war film ever made in the country. Unlike its predecessors, the movie aims to showcase the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, offering a comprehensive perspective on the 1971 war. The narrative is expected to interweave personal stories of war heroes and martyrs, adding a human touch to the grand spectacle of warfare.”

The groundwork for the film began in 2022, involving multiple trips to Delhi to obtain necessary permissions from the Defence Ministry for shooting in real locations and using authentic names, ensuring an authentic representation of historical events. J.P. Dutta was adamant about creating a story that would do justice to the legacy of ‘Border’.

The film not only pays tribute to the historical events of the 1971 war but also explores the human stories that unfolded on the battlefield.

