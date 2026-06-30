Main Wapas Aaunga actor Harshul Kaul shares how Naseeruddin Shah welcomed him on set: ‘Don’t touch…’ | Exclusive

Harshul Kaul recalled being extremely nervous before meeting Naseeruddin Shah on the sets of Main Vaapas Aaunga, as the veteran actor had inspired him to become an actor. However, the moment turned unforgettable when Shah stopped him from touching his feet. Read on.

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Harshul Kaul and Naseeruddin Shah (PC -Twitter)

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to enjoy a successful run at the box office even three weeks after its release. Since arriving in cinemas on June 12, the film has earned praise for its emotional storytelling, strong performances, and Imtiaz Ali’s distinctive vision. While stars like Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah have received widespread appreciation, one performance that has quietly stayed with audiences is Harshul Kaul’s.

Harshul, who plays Aftab, the close friend of young Keenu (played by Vedang Raina), has been receiving love for his heartfelt portrayal. Interestingly, the young actor was also part of Dhurandhar 2. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Harshul opened up about one unforgettable memory from the set, meeting legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah for the very first time.

An emotional meeting with Naseeruddin Shah

Recalling the moment, Kaul shared that everyone had warned him beforehand about Naseeruddin Shah’s disciplined approach. “I wanted to share this story from my first day of shooting, when I met Naseeruddin Shah sir. Everyone had told me that since he is also an acting teacher, I should stand properly, act properly, behave well and be disciplined because he values discipline a lot.”

Harshul admitted he was extremely nervous because he had admired the veteran actor since childhood. “I’ve always loved his work, and honestly, Naseer sir is one of the reasons I wanted to become an actor. When I watched Sparsh, I felt something magical and thought — this is what I want to do.”

The actor said the nervousness only increased once assistant directors informed him that Naseeruddin Shah would soon join the set. “My heart started racing.” But the moment that followed stayed with him forever. Kaul remembered seeing Naseeruddin Shah completely transformed into his character — dressed as a 95-year-old Sikh man with a long beard. “I could only recognise him through his eyes.”

As soon as Shah noticed Harshul’s costume, he realised he was playing Aftab and walked straight towards him.“I froze. I was thinking — should I touch his feet? What should I do? I was literally shivering. He held my hand and asked, ‘What’s your real name, son?’ I was so overwhelmed that I stammered and said, ‘Ha… Ha… Harsh… ul.’ Then I properly introduced myself.”

According to Harshul, Naseeruddin Shah smiled and warmly replied, “Oh, Harshul Kaul. Lovely meeting you.” The actor then bent down to touch his feet — but Naseeruddin Shah stopped him. “He said, ‘Don’t touch my feet. Hug me. You’re playing my childhood friend — give me a hug.’”

Harshul said that moment left him speechless. “All I could think was- Naseeruddin Shah sir is hugging me… wow.”

Harshul Kaul was shocked to learn he was in Imtiaz Ali movie

Harshul Kaul further revealed that during the audition process, he had no idea that he was auditioning for an Imtiaz Ali film. He recalled that from the conversations and material shared during auditions, he only understood that the project was a drama set against the backdrop of Partition 1947.

He shared, “I didn’t know at that time that it was Imtiaz Ali sir’s film. I understood that it was some kind of drama and connected to Partition 1947 because the conversations between the three of us were going in that direction. I could sense that, but I had no idea that Imtiaz Ali was attached to the project. Then when I got a call for the role and was told that I had a meeting the next day, I got to know the gist of the project. I also found out that Sharvari, Vedang, and Diljit were part of the film. I was completely blank. I didn’t know how to react. I kept thinking — who am I going to shoot with? Did I hear this correctly?”

“At that moment, the most important thing for me was that I was going to meet Imtiaz sir. I was literally like, ‘Oh God, even if I don’t get the role, that’s okay. I won’t ask for the role, but I just want to meet Imtiaz sir.’ I was going to meet him in person for the first time. I simply wanted to take his blessings and tell him what a huge fan I am of his work. And then when he said, ‘You are doing Aftab,’ I don’t think I’ll ever forget that moment”, Kaul added.