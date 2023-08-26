Home

Entertainment

Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar Fame Lyricist Dev Kohli Passes Away at 80

Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar Fame Lyricist Dev Kohli Passes Away at 80

Maine Pyar Kiya fame veteran lyricist Dev Kohli passed away at the age of 80. Anand Raaj Anand and Anu Malik are expected to attend his funeral.

Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar Fame Lyricist Dev Kohli Passes Away at 80

Maine Pyar Kiya, Fame Lyricist Dev Kohli Passes Away at 80: Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli, known for his work in musical blockbusters like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Ishq and Main Prem kI Diwaani Hoon died at the age of 80. Kohli passed away on August 26, 2023. His funeral will be held at his home in Jupiter Apartment, Mumbai, from 2 pm onwards. The late lyricist’s close colleagues Anand Raaj Anand, Anu Malik, Uttam Singh and others will be attending the funeral to pay their last respects. He wrote the lyrics of more than 100 blockbusters and his works were a part of popular films like Judwaa 2, Musafir, Shoot Out At Lokhandwala, and Taxi Num 911.

Kohli was born in a Sikh family in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. He and his family moved to Dehradun, India after the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. The late lyricist studied in Shri Guru Nanak Dev Guru Maharaj College. Kohli’s popular songs include ‘Maaye Ni Maaye’, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen’, ‘Geet Gaata Hoon’, ‘O Saki Saki’. He also wrote the song ‘Geet Gaata Hoon Main’ in Rajkumar-Hema Malini starrer Laal Patthar which was his second movie as a lyricist. The veteran’s last rites will be performed at 6 pm at Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West.

You may like to read

May the departed soul rest in peace.

This is a developing story.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES