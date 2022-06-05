Major Box Office Day 2: Adivi Sesh starrer Major based on the life of 26/11 hero and Ashok Chakra awardee Major Sandeep Unikrishnan has garnered over Rs 24.5 Crore worldwide according to its makers. Major is doing exceptionally well at the Telugu box office according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film however, witnessed a slow growth in terms of its Hindi version, Adarsh tweeted. Major had grossed Rs 13.5 Crores worldwide on its Day 1. Major on its Day 2 garnered a whopping Rs 24.5 Crores gross globally. Adivi Sesh, who plays the titular role in Major has also scripted the biopic. Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.Also Read - Friday Pan-India Releases: Check Detailed Box Office Reports of Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Adivi Sesh’s Major And Kamal Hassan’s Vikram on Day 1

Check out the official Instagram post by Major The Film, on their Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major (@majorthefilm)

The official post was captioned as, “Blockbuster #Major continues to inspire and be loved by all ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #MajorTheFilm 🇮🇳 grosses 24.5 Cr in 2 days and going great guns at the Box Office 💥💥💥

#IndiaLovesMajor." Earlier Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun had congratulated the star cast and makers of Major for making heart touching film. Allu Arjun also praised the direction and acting prowess of all the actors involved in Major.

Taran Adarsh in his tweet mentioned that Major saw an upward growth on its second day. However, the growth remains quite low for the Hindi version. Adarsh further wrote that Major’s Telugu version is still going strong on its second day. Major‘s Nett box office collections for the Hindi version are Rs 2.61 Crore.

Check out the official tweet by Taran Adarsh:

#Major shows an upward trend on Day 2, but the overall total remains low… Needs to gather pace on Day 3… Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr. Total: ₹ 2.61 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version.

⭐ The #Telugu version is going strong on Day 2. pic.twitter.com/jolYbleFvy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2022

Entertainment Industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted that on Sunday more Telugu shows of Major were added across the nation. Ramesh Bala also wrote in his tweet that Major crossed $700K on its Day 2 in USA.

Check out this official tweet by Ramesh Bala on Major’s US box office collections:

#MajorTheFilm 🇮🇳 Crosses $700K on its Day 2 in USA 💥💥 More Telugu shows added all over the country from Sunday, Enjoy the Spectacle on the Big Screen ❤️‍🔥#Major 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fYMfqc7DTi — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 5, 2022

Major also stars Sai Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Revathy in stellar roles.

