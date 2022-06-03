Major leaked online in HD Quality: Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer Major has been released in cinemas today, June 3. The film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is a biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film shows Major Sandeep’s inspirational journey of bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The critics and fans have been praising the film a lot as Adivi Sesh stepped into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who fought against terrorists and was killed in action during the 2008 attacks at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai. However, there is sad news for the makers and fans as Major has become the latest victim of piracy on day one. Adivi Sesh’s film has been leaked in high quality and is available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other torrent sites.Also Read - Aashram 3 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Major is produced by Mahesh Babu in association with Sony Pictures International Productions and A+S movies has already got the superhit talk with its full movie previews. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in the key roles.

Major has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film's sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83.

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)