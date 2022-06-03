Major Movie Review: Biopics are something Indian filmmakers have been exploring a lot. Also, we have seen multiple films and web series revolving around the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Now, here’s a movie that is a biopic and it’s also based on the terror attack. We are talking about Major which stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Revathy. It’s a biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. So, is Major a perfect tribute to Unnikrishnan? Find out below in our movie review…Also Read - Friday Pan-India Releases: Check Detailed Box Office Reports of Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Adivi Sesh’s Major And Kamal Hassan’s Vikram on Day 1

What’s it about

Sandeep Unnikrishnan was one of the brave heroes who was martyred during the 26/11 attacks. He was a part of NSG and Major takes us through his journey. While watching a Navy parade as a child, Sandeep decides that he wants to be a Naval officer, but destiny has something else for him, and he becomes an Army officer. Major showcases Sandeep's bond with his parents, his romantic side, and most importantly his love for his country and duty as a soldier.

What’s hot

The film has a perfect amount of drama, emotions, and action. It has been presented as a proper commercial movie and not as a docu-drama. Adivi Sesh has written the story and screenplay, and Sashi Kiran Tikka has narrated the film. Sesh and Tikka start Major on a slow note, but the movie picks up the momentum once Sandeep starts his training for Army. The pre-interval sequences and the climax surely take the film a notch higher. Also, take some tissues along with you as you will require them in the climax. A special mention to the action; it has been choreographed wonderfully. The background score of the film is also damn good.

Adivi Sesh has given a fantastic performance as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He gets into the skin of the character perfectly and looks damn handsome in the uniform. Prakash Raj and Revathy are simply excellent as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents. Sobhita Dhulipala also leaves a strong mark with her act.

What’s not

Saiee Manjrekar fails to impress with her performance. She is just two films old (Major is her third film) and needs to brush up on her acting skills. The romantic track between Sandeep and Isha doesn’t impress much, and one of the reasons is that the chemistry between Saiee and Adivi isn’t up to the mark. The romantic scenes could have easily been shortened. But, the makers may be decided to showcase it because it was an important part of Sandeep’s life. However, better chemistry between the lead pair could have saved the day.

Verdict

Adivi Sesh starrer Major is a biopic with the backdrop of a real-life incident, and the team has delivered a perfect package with a good amount of drama, emotions, and action. Watch it!

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 | Review by: Murtuza Iqbal