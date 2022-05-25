Major: Para-Military Officer Gets Emotional: Actor Adivi Sesh has been touring the country to promote his upcoming film Major. The actor-screenwriter has been winning hearts along the way as a clip from one of the film’s screenings with para-military officials has gone viral. Fans were overwhelmed with the touching moment the star shared with an officer on a wheelchair who was extremely moved by Adivi’s performance in the film.Also Read - Mahesh Babu's U-Turn on 'Bollywood Can't Afford Me' Statement: 'He Respects All Languages'

Check out this video of Major screening at Pune:

In Major Adivi portrays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, honoured for his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The first preview screening of the film in Pune opened to a full house and ended with a stand ovation, waving tri-coloured flags and many emotional touching moments as loud chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram echoed across the room.

A para-military officer on a wheelchair was also present at the screening, and was in for a surprise when Adivi knelt down to speak to him and thanked him for his support. The Officer saluted the actor and was moved to tears with his gesture. The rest of the audiences tried to recover from the movie’s emotional experience that left them with goosebumps and tears. Adivi chose to flag off the tour in Pune, as that was the city Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan got his start as a soldier.

Major is a biopic on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG Commando who made the ultimate sacrifice while saving dozens during the 26/11 attacks. Adivi was unanimously praised by audiences for portraying the Major with utmost dignity and grace. The actor captured everyone’s attention with his acting prowess and striking similarity to the Major as he brought his story to life on the big screen.

