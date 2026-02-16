Major setback for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge as BMC seeks permanent ban on...

Home

Major setback for Aditya Dhars Dhurandhar: The Revenge as BMC seeks permanent ban on...

The Mumbai civic body has reportedly initiated strict action over repeated violations on a film set, putting the production company behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge under scrutiny.

Bollywood director Aditya Dhar is facing serious trouble as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) moves to take strict action against his production house B62 Studios.

The action comes after repeated violations were reported on the set of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the high-octane 2026 sequel to the blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar. Authorities claim that the production team failed to follow crucial guidelines during filming, sparking civic scrutiny and raising concerns about safety and compliance on movie sets in Mumbai.

What has been recommended by BMC?

The civic body’s A Ward office has recommended to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 1) that B62 Studios be permanently blacklisted from applying for future filming permissions. In addition, a penalty of Rs 1 lakh has been proposed for allegedly shooting on a building terrace and using two generator vans without proper authorization. The Rs 25,000 security deposit submitted by the applicants has also been forfeited.

Officials stated that permission for filming on February 7 and 8 at Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street was granted on January 30 through the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited. However, authorities claimed that the production violated police conditions prohibiting the use of crackers and flammable materials.

Repeated violations and conditional permissions

After the first incident, the production team submitted a new application for February 13 and 14, which was cancelled due to prior violations. A fresh request was made for filming between 12:30 am and 4:00 am on February 14, with assurances that no flammable materials would be used. Despite this, police received complaints around 12:45 am about the use of flammable torches. Officers reached the location within 15 minutes and seized five lit torches.

Following the second incident, the applicants reportedly promised that any visuals involving fire would be created using VFX. The A Ward office is now seeking approval to impose fines, formally register the seized items, and permanently blacklist the applicants – Komal Pokhriyal and Nashir Khan – along with B62 Studios from future permissions via the state film corporation portal.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the 2026 sequel to the 2025 blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar. Starring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, the film follows his brutal vendetta against terror networks in Karachi.

Releasing on March 19, 2026, it features a powerhouse cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor. The film promises high-octane action, intense drama, and a gripping storyline that continues the adventures of its beloved characters.

