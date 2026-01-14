Home

Makar Sankranti 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che, 5 films that capture the festival spirit

Celebrate Makar Sankranti 2026 with these 5 Bollywood films including Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che that beautifully capture the festival’s spirit.

Today the skies across India are filled with vibrant colors for Makar Sankranti 2026, a festival that connects nature, gratitude, and ancient traditions. Families gather to share sweets and watch kite battles against the winter sky.

Why is Makar Sankranti celebrated?

Makar Sankranti is celebrated to mark the sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, signaling the end of cold winter nights and the start of longer days. It honors the harvest season, with farmers giving thanks to the sun and agricultural gods for a bountiful yield. People celebrate by flying kites, sharing sesame and jaggery sweets, and gathering around bonfires, symbolizing prosperity, new beginnings, and communal joy.

5 Films that capture the essence of Makar Sankranti

Veer-Zaara – Lodi Song (Lohri Celebration)

In the film Veer-Zaara, the sequence often associated with Makar Sankranti is actually the celebration of Lohri, which occurs just one day prior. The scene is centered around the iconic song Lodi (also known as “Lo Aa Gayi Lodi Ve”), featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hema Malini. The vibrant dance and festive atmosphere highlight family togetherness and rural traditions, reflecting the warmth and joy that carry into Makar Sankranti celebrations.

Raees – Udi Udi Jaye sequence

Raees features a high-energy Udi Udi Jaye sequence set during kite flying competitions in Gujarat. The scene stars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. The colorful chaos on rooftops mirrors the competitive spirit of Sankranti. The sequence shows how kite flying unites a community while highlighting the protagonist’s skill, energy, and charm, reflecting the festival’s joy and vibrancy.

Kai Po Che – Iconic kite flying

The Kai Po Che! Makar Sankranti scene is famous for its vibrant kite flying, depicting the joyful camaraderie and dreams of protagonists Ishaan (late Sushant Singh Rajput), Omi (Rajkummar Rao), and Govind (Amit Sadh). The iconic “Kai Po Che!” shout during kite fights symbolizes freedom and new beginnings, deeply rooted in the festival’s spirit of joy and tradition. The sequence sets a nostalgic tone for the film’s events and highlights friendship, ambition, and festive excitement.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam – Dheel De Re De

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam showcases Makar Sankranti in a grand Gujarati household with the song Dheel De Re De. The scene stars Salman Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with other ensemble cast. Families gather on terraces for kite flying competitions, blending the thrill of the festival with blossoming romance. It captures the grandeur, scale, and excitement of Sankranti celebrations.

1947 Earth – Rut Aa Gayi Rey

In 1947 Earth, kite flying during Makar Sankranti takes on a poignant meaning. The song Rut Aa Gayi Rey plays over scenes on Lahore rooftops, showing a city united by kites before the turmoil of partition. The film stars Aamir Khan, Nandita Das, and Rahul Khanna. The sequences symbolize freedom, fleeting peace, and shared joy, demonstrating how festivals like Sankranti have historically bridged communities even in difficult times.

Watching these films during Makar Sankranti allows audiences to connect with cultural traditions, community spirit, and festive joy.

