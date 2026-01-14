  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Makar Sankranti 2026: From Shah Rukh Khans Raees to Sushant Singh Rajputs Kai Po Che, 5 films that capture the festival spirit

Makar Sankranti 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che, 5 films that capture the festival spirit

Celebrate Makar Sankranti 2026 with these 5 Bollywood films including Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che that beautifully capture the festival’s spirit.

Published date india.com Updated: January 14, 2026 6:00 PM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Makar Sankranti 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che, 5 films that capture the festival spirit

Today the skies across India are filled with vibrant colors for Makar Sankranti 2026, a festival that connects nature, gratitude, and ancient traditions. Families gather to share sweets and watch kite battles against the winter sky.

Why is Makar Sankranti celebrated?

Makar Sankranti is celebrated to mark the sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, signaling the end of cold winter nights and the start of longer days. It honors the harvest season, with farmers giving thanks to the sun and agricultural gods for a bountiful yield. People celebrate by flying kites, sharing sesame and jaggery sweets, and gathering around bonfires, symbolizing prosperity, new beginnings, and communal joy.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Dates, rituals, and regional celebrations across India

5 Films that capture the essence of Makar Sankranti

Veer-Zaara – Lodi Song (Lohri Celebration)

In the film Veer-Zaara, the sequence often associated with Makar Sankranti is actually the celebration of Lohri, which occurs just one day prior. The scene is centered around the iconic song Lodi (also known as “Lo Aa Gayi Lodi Ve”), featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hema Malini. The vibrant dance and festive atmosphere highlight family togetherness and rural traditions, reflecting the warmth and joy that carry into Makar Sankranti celebrations.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Lo aa gayi Lohri ve! - The Tribune

Raees – Udi Udi Jaye sequence

Raees features a high-energy Udi Udi Jaye sequence set during kite flying competitions in Gujarat. The scene stars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. The colorful chaos on rooftops mirrors the competitive spirit of Sankranti. The sequence shows how kite flying unites a community while highlighting the protagonist’s skill, energy, and charm, reflecting the festival’s joy and vibrancy.

Shah Rukh to enthrall fans with 'Udi Udi Jaye' on Makar Sankranti - The Statesman

Kai Po Che – Iconic kite flying

The Kai Po Che! Makar Sankranti scene is famous for its vibrant kite flying, depicting the joyful camaraderie and dreams of protagonists Ishaan (late Sushant Singh Rajput), Omi (Rajkummar Rao), and Govind (Amit Sadh). The iconic “Kai Po Che!” shout during kite fights symbolizes freedom and new beginnings, deeply rooted in the festival’s spirit of joy and tradition. The sequence sets a nostalgic tone for the film’s events and highlights friendship, ambition, and festive excitement.

Film Review: Kai Po Che - UrbanAsian.com

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam – Dheel De Re De

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam showcases Makar Sankranti in a grand Gujarati household with the song Dheel De Re De. The scene stars Salman Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with other ensemble cast. Families gather on terraces for kite flying competitions, blending the thrill of the festival with blossoming romance. It captures the grandeur, scale, and excitement of Sankranti celebrations.

Makar Sankranti: Bollywood Scenes Which Celebrate The Spirit Of Kite-Flying

1947 Earth – Rut Aa Gayi Rey

In 1947 Earth, kite flying during Makar Sankranti takes on a poignant meaning. The song Rut Aa Gayi Rey plays over scenes on Lahore rooftops, showing a city united by kites before the turmoil of partition. The film stars Aamir Khan, Nandita Das, and Rahul Khanna. The sequences symbolize freedom, fleeting peace, and shared joy, demonstrating how festivals like Sankranti have historically bridged communities even in difficult times.

Makar Sankranti: Bollywood Scenes Which Celebrate The Spirit Of Kite-Flying

Watching these films during Makar Sankranti allows audiences to connect with cultural traditions, community spirit, and festive joy.

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a passionate Sub Editor at India.com and is currently part of the entertainment team with a strong grasp on South cinema, Bollywood, and Hollywood. With more than 3 years of experi ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.