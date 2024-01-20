Home

Entertainment

Making of Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Beetroot Halwa or Brownie Bliss? Hrithik Roshan Satisfies His Post-Shoot Cravings

Making of Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Beetroot Halwa or Brownie Bliss? Hrithik Roshan Satisfies His Post-Shoot Cravings

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone shine in the glamorous Fighter song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch.' The making video reveals Hrithik's workout routine between shots and post-shoot treats.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are now gearing up for their much-anticipated release ‘Fighter’. The movie which is set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024, is helmed by Siddharth Anand and also features Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover in lead roles. Ahead of the release, various songs from the film have been doing rounds on the internet and one among those is Ishq Jaisa Kuch. The behind-the-scenes video of the song has been released online, revealing Hrithik’s workout routine between shots, followed by indulging in treats after the shoot. The actor later wiped away all three bowls of beetroot halwa, protein brownies, and moong daal halwa within minutes.

Trending Now

Hrithik took to Instagram and shared the video. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “My Ishq Jaisa moment with food.” The footage shows Hrithik working out between shots as he shoots for the song with co-star Deepika Padukone. The video ends with Hrithik being presented with a plate full of delicacies. After relishing them all while standing, he says before leaving, “santushti and tripti (satisfaction).”

You may like to read

Further, the video also featured the director of the film talking about collaborating with Hrithik and Deepika and praising them for their dedication. On the other hand, Bosco, who is the Choreographer calls the Hrithik and Deepika “heavenly bodies” on screen.

Take a look at the video here:



Reportedly, Hrithik adhered to a demanding 14-month-long high-protein diet to embody his Fighter character, Patty. Playing the role of a fighter jet pilot, Hrithik aimed to portray a lean, fit, and agile physique with well-defined muscles. Sources from the film sets disclosed, “Post the song’s wrap, Hrithik’s cook surprised him with his favourite healthy sweet dishes. He was served hand-made beetroot halwa, protein brownies, and moong daal halwa, all of which are Hrithik’s favourite sweet treats. He swept and cleaned all three boxes within minutes.” Meanwhile, Fighter will mark the third time collaboration between Hrithik and Anand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.