Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and her ex-husband actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Friday night came together to receive their son, Arhaan Khan, at the Mumbai airport. Both Malaika and Arbaaz greeted their son, who’s studying at a college abroad, with a hug. Videos and pictures of their meet have been making the rounds on the internet. The two had announced their separation in 2016 and eventually got divorced after 19 years of marriage.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's Ex-Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Calls Her 'Aisi Ladki' and Sympathy Gainer

For the unversed, Arhaan had gone abroad for his education in August 2021. Malaika even posted an emotional note on social media while bidding farewell to the 18-year-old. “As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams ….miss you already,” she had written.

On Arhaan’s birthday, Malaika expressed that she is missing her son. Wishing him on his birthday, the actor wrote, “My birthday boy ❤I miss u loads.” Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora shared the same picture on her Instagram stories with a caption that read, “Happy birthday our favourite boy, my main man. I love you boo.” Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Aditi Govitrikar also shared their birthday wishes for Arhaan.