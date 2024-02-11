Home

Malaika Arora And Her Son Arhan’s Photos With Orry From Dubai Go VIRAL, Netizens Ask ‘Orry Ke Minions’ – See Pics

At present, Malaika Arora is in Dubai accompanied by Orry, her son Arhaan Khan, and additional companions. Their photographs are gaining traction.

Malaika Arora has always enthralled her fans with her Instagram feed. Currently, the actress is in Dubai having a gala time with her son Arhaan Khan and social media star Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. Now, the pictures from the fun-filled evening are doing rounds on social media. As usual, Malaika looks drop-dead gorgeous in the pictures as she dazzles in a glittering top paired with black pants. Orry has shared the photos on his social handle.

In the images, Malaika can be observed posing with Orry and their companions. Arhaan looks stylish in formal attire. Orry is adorned in a printed ensemble, while Malaika opts for a parrot-green dress. A collage featuring Orry and Malaika is also included. In a group photograph, Orry is captured alongside Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, and designer Nandita Mahtani.

Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now. The duo made their relationship public in 2019 and since then they have been often spotted together. Last year, news started to surface claiming that the couple has parted ways and Arjun is dating social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila. Further, Kusha denied all the rumours and Arjun and Malaika confirmed that they are still dating.

During Koffee With Karan 08, Arjun opened up about his relationship with Malaika and also talked about taking the relationship to the next level. He told Karan Johar, “I don’t want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that’s unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it.”

Malaika Arora is occupied with her role in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. During the latest episode of the renowned dance reality program Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11, Malaika Arora became emotional and shed tears while reminiscing about her humble childhood home and family.

