Bollywood’s hottest yet cutest couples Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have ticked off their bucket list by attending the LIVE Chelsea Match in London, UK. The love birds took to Instagram to share mushy pics from the stadium where they headed over to a Chelsea game to catch the match live. “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC… being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) @malaikaaroraofficial”.Also Read - Malaika Arora Raises Hotness in Black Co-Ord Set, Fans Say 'She is a Slayer' - Watch Viral Video

Arjun Kapoor, who is a die-hard Chelsea fan, even showed off his tickets while he struck a pose or two in the VIP box. In one of the pics, the actor kissed his lady love as they posed for a selfie. Also Read - Malaika Arora Oozes Hotness in Lilac Co-Ord Set Outside Gym, Fans Ask 'Why Always at The Gym?' - Watch Viral Video

Malaika Arora – Arjun Kapoor’s mushy pics and video

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, has been busy shooting for The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar. He is also set to star in the movie Kuttey, which will see him share screen space with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan.