Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated the day of love, i.e. Valentine's Day on February 14. Arjun, who seems head-over-heels in love with Malaika, shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram stories to give a glimpse of their Valentine's Day date. The Panipat actor captured his lady love from different angles and showed the beautiful décor for the date. It was all filled with red roses, candles, and mouth-watering food. While sharing the lovey-dovey pictures of his lady, Arjun captioned them with a few red hearts. On the other hand, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to give a sneak peek of her romantic date with Arjun.

The pictures have gone viral ever since the upload, and to be honest, fans gush over their drool-worthy pictures.

Have a look at the romantic pictures of Malaika-Arjun:

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika had shared a series of pictures earlier from their New Years party in Goa. The couple was seen sitting with hands on each other’s shoulder as they posed for a pic. For the party, while Maliaka dressed in a blingy silver power suit, Arjun sported a casual look in a printed shirt. She captioned the post, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year…. 2021 (sic).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

For those, who didn’t know, Malaika and Arjun were living together during the lockdown period. The two were diagnosed with COVID-19 and were quarantined at home together.