Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s Viral Dance: One of Bollywood’s favourite couples Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are all about love and their latest video is proof. The couple was seen grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya at fashion designer Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding bash in Mumbai on Friday. Social media is stormed with pictures and videos from Kunal-Arpita Mehta’s party. However, it is the lovebirds Malaika and Arjun’s dance video that has created the buzz.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Spices Things up in Ivory Sequin Saree With Plunging Sweetheart Neckline at Kunal Rawal Pre-Wedding Bash

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor danced to the peppy track ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya,’ in perfect sync. Ek Villian Returns actor planted a kiss on her forehead as the two can’t stop smiling. The song originally featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Malaika looked beautiful in her ethnic white ensemble with a silver choker and a ring. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, looked handsome as always in a black embroidered kurta pyjama. Also Read - Kunal Rawal Pre-Wedding Bash: Varun-Natasha, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika-Arjun And Others Attend The Starry Affair - Watch Viral Videos

Watch Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Viral Dance Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis for their chemistry. One of the users called them a hot couple. Another user wrote, “Made for each other.” One of them also wrote, “They’re hot together and most importantly happy.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating each other for more than two years now. The couple also went away for a romantic getaway to Paris to celebrate Arjun’s birthday, last month. They do not have any immediate plans to get married, Arjun stated during his Koffee With Karan 7 appearance.

