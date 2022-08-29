Arjun Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note on Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta Wedding: Arjun Kapoor, along with his lady love Malaika Arora attended the grand wedding bash of Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. From decked up wedding attire to dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya at Kunal-Arpita’s pre-wedding bash, the power couple rocked the wedding scene. A recent video of Malaika grooving to her iconic music video Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, the big-fat Indian wedding was a dreamy affair in true sense. As Kunal and Arpita have tied the knot and are set to commence their journey of companionship. Arjun penned an emotional note for the couple on his Instagram post as he shared a series of pictures from the wedding.Also Read - Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's First Wedding Video is All About 'Gal Mithi Mithi Bol', Bhangra And Flowers - Watch

CHECK OUT ARJUN KAPOOR’S INSTAGRAM POST:

ARJUN THANKS KUNAL AND ARPITA IN EMOTIONAL POST

Arjun captioned his heartfelt post as “Some days make you everything is worth it… to see absolute joy happiness & love yesterday between these 2 people who I call family it just reminded me life thru all it’s good and bad is worth it when u have someone who makes u smile when u look at them… thank u @arpita__mehta & @kunalrawaldstress for making me feel yet again love is all we need…” The actor went public about his relationship with Malaika few months back. The couple now unabashedly talks to the media about their relationship and doesn’t pay heed to trolls. Also Read - Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Slay in Ethnic Wear at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta Wedding - See Pics

Kunal and Arpita are well known names in the fashion world. after dating for two years, the couple got hitched on August 28, 2022.

