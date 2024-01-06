Home

Malaika Arora – Arjun Kapoor Put Breakup Speculations on Hold With Cozy Appearance at Friend’s Wedding

Amid the break up roumour Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted together at a friends wedding. Picture of the duo is doing rounds on the internet.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spotted at friends wedding.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been hitting the headlines for a while now. Several speculations claim that the duo have parted ways. However, to put a full stop to all these speculations, the couple was recently spotted at a friend’s wedding that features the ‘Team Bride.’ Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor can be seen posing with the bride, alongside fashion designer Arpita Mehta. This picture comes amid the breakup rumours of Malaika and Arjun’s post when the former gave a cryptic response to Farah Khan on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

In a video clip shared by Sony TV, Farah and Malika, who both are the judges on the dance reality show, can be seen having a conversation. While Farah asked Malaika, “In 2024, will you go from being a single parent cum actress to a double parent cum actress?” The actress can be seen getting confused by the question and ask “Should I take someone in my lap again? Was this mean?” she replied when Gauahar Khan stepped in and explained, “This means, are you going to get married?” To this, Malaika gave a cryptic response and said, she is open to marrying anyone who asks. “If there is someone then 100 per cent I will get married.”

Farah assured Malaika, “When I say koi hai, Matlab koi puche shaadi ke liye, main kar lungi.” her “Koi hai nahi, bahut hai.” The actress gave a response and said yes. “Once bitten, twice very shy.” In the midst of these rumours, Malaika was seen alongside her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, during the pre-wedding celebrations of her friend Karishma Karamchandani. Also in attendance at the venue were Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Avantika Malik.

A picture has been doing rounds on the internet which features ‘Team Bride.’ Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor posing with the bride. Also, fashion designer Arpita Mehta can also be seen in the picture. While Malaika looked gorgeous in a lime green lehenga with a net dupatta, Arjun Kapoor donned a pastel blue kurta with white pyjamas.

Another picture shows Malaika and Arjun with their friends at the wedding. The photo also included Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, and Avantika Malik. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for an extended period. They officially confirmed their association in 2019 and have frequently been seen together since then.

