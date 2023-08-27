Home

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Spotted on Lunch Date Amid Breakup Rumours: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were papped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday, August 27, 2023. The couple looked at ease as they accompanied each other amid reports about their alleged breakup. Recently multiple entertainment tabloids and portals have claimed that Malaika and Arjun have parted ways. The speculations started circulating among gossip mills ever since the former unfollowed the latter’s family members. However, Arjun’s recent comments on Malaika’s Instagram post put a temporary end to their break rumours for some time before the couple was spotted on Sunday outside the restaurant.

WATCH MALAIKA ARORA-ARJUN KAPOOR’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM LUNCH DATE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

ARJUN KAPOOR-MALAIKA ARORA GO FOR SUNDAY LUNCH DATE

Arjun donned a black t-shirt and matching track pants, while Malaika was seen wearing a white shirt and matching sexy shorts. Arjun opted for black beanie and white shoes. The duo looked suave and sensational in their candid look. While getting captured by the paparazzi, the B-town couple looked in a happy mood. The actor recently dropped comments on Malaika’s video with her pet on International Dog’s Day. Arjun commented, “Handsome boy,” and further added, “The real star of your life Casper.”

MALAIKA ARORA ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH ARJUN KAPOOR

Speaking about her relationship with Arjun, Malaika in an interaction with Brides Today said, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most.” She also stated that, “I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

