Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Pics: Bollywood lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been shelling out major couple goals ever since the duo started making public apperances together. And on Friday evening the duo once again turned heads at a star-studded party hosted by filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani for Russo Brothers. Earlier Aamir Khan had hosted an intimate dinner for Anthony and Joe Russo at his residence and on Friday Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a party at his residence to welcome the Avengers: Endgame directors.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Russo brothers’ party

At the star-studded bash Malaika and Arjun arrived in style, while twinning in shades of purple and totally stole the show. While Arjun kept it basic with a shirt and jeans, Malaika dazzled in a glittery body-hugging violet mini dress. The cut-out pattern in the back added to the oomph factor. Her hair was left open and she opted for a glamorous makeup look. Malaika completed the look with a pair of heels, and a chic-looking bag. The duo happily posed for the paps before heading inside. Check out pics below:

Malaika-Arjun happily pose for the paps before heading for the party.

Besides, Arjun and Malaika other celebs who attended the party were Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, and Kiran Rao.

Shahid and Mira at Russo brothers’ party

For the unreversed, Hollywood filmmaker duo the Russo Brothers are in India to promote their latest movie, The Gray Man, which features Dhanush alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas and the Bollywood fraternity left no stone unturned to give them a warm welcome.