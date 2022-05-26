Malaika Arora Trolled: Karan Johar’s birthday bash was held on Wednesday night, and it saw the crème da le crème of Bollywood. The star-studded bash was hosted by the filmmaker in Mumbai that had a red carpet entry and bling theme. Among the Bollywood celebs who attended the party was Malaika Arora, who arrived in style in a satin green oversized double-breasted blazer with matching eyelet shorts. She also flaunted her plunging neckline in a revealing lilac-wrapped satin bralette that flaunted her abs.Also Read - Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Party Will Remind You of Cannes: It Has Red Carpet, Blingy Theme And a Lot of Fun

For the birthday party, Malaika Arora picked Alex Perry's Spring Summer 2022 collection. She went beyond and opted for hot pink platform pumps by Versace. However, Malaika Arora's look didn't go well with the netizens as they brutally trolled her for 'poor fashion choice'. A user wrote, "Why are you looking like a parrot?", another asked the actor, "What has happened to your choice?". "bhen kuch acha phen leti", was also one of the comments.

Malaika Arora’s Look From Karan Johar’s Party:

Malaika's outfit didn't impress the fashion police. A fan compared her with Urfi Javed, "Urfi, Is This You?", a user wrote. For the uninitiated, Urfi Javed is known for her strange sense of fashion. She often gets trolled on the internet.

What do you think of Malaika Arora’s look?