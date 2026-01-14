Home

Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor an integral part of her life, admits going through phases of anger after breakup: Time heals all

In the world of Bollywood, where celebrities are under the public gaze, the lines between personal and professional lives are often blurred. One such similar situation happened with Malaika Arora. Often been in headlines for her personal life and romantic relationship, Malaika’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was one of the most talked about topics over the year. After dating for some years, the couple went their separate ways in 2024. While the breakup made headlines, Malaika has now spoken candidly about her emotional journey, her present equation with Arjun, and how constant scrutiny has shaped her outlook on life.

A relationship that remained in the spotlight

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018. Initially, they chose to keep their relationship private, but over time, they became more open, often sharing romantic pictures from holidays and posting birthday wishes for each other on Instagram. Soon, their relationship became a talking point among industry and fans, making their eventual separation equally newsworthy when they decided to part ways in 2024.

During a promotional event for Singham Again, Arjun addressed the rumours surrounding his relationship status and said, “Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I’m single now. Relax).” On the work front, the actor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Malaika on emotional phases after the breakup

During her recent appearance on a show, Malaika shed light on the emotional aftermath of the breakup. She said, “I think anger and hurt exist at a particular phase or time in your life, and I think everybody does. We are humans, we all go through phases of anger and being upset, disappointed. That’s just human nature. But as you go along, as time goes on, and the most cliched line is – time heals all.”

‘He is somebody very important to me’

Malaika also addressed her current equation with Arjun and emphasised that the relationship still holds significance for her. She said, “It’s not different. But, irrespective, whatever may be, I think he is somebody who is so very important to me and someone who is such an integral part of my life. Whatever may be. I don’t really want to talk too much about my past or what my future may be… enough and more has been written about it. Enough and more has been splashed and kind of become a bit of a media feeding ground sort of space.”

On media attention and choosing happiness

Reflecting on how her personal life often overshadowed her professional achievements, Malaika shared, “My relationships have always been spoken about, and they’ve always made headlines. At one point, I remember saying that my life is much more than just my personal life. It was becoming too much of a centre of attention. Unfortunately, people forget that because it doesn’t make a headline or copy. I am at that stage of life now, where I don’t need to prove anything, but I need to do things that make me happy.”

