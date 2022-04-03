Mumbai: Actor Malaika Arora was taken to the hospital on Saturday after receiving minor injuries in a car accident near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune motorway. An automobile collided with another near the Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune motorway as she was returning from Pune, causing the disaster. After a car accident, the actor was brought to the hospital. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning.Also Read - Malaika Arora Health Update: CT Scan Turned Out Fine, Will be Discharged On Sunday

Malaika was released from the Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning. Her sister Amrita Arora confirmed the news to Hindustan Times. Amrita said, "She has returned home and is healing. She'll be well in a few days." However, the young didn't comment on Malaika getting a few stitches on her head.

ANI quoted Apollo Hospital as saying, "Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow (sic)."

Check their official statement:

Actor Malaika Arora received minor injuries after her car met with an accident near Khalapur Toll Plaza in Mumbai, earlier today. She was hospitalized at Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/OeTJGOk1EJ — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

We wish Malaika Arora, a speedy recovery! Watch this space for more updates.