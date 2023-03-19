Home

Entertainment

Malaika Arora Enjoys Pre-Honeymoon Phase With Arjun Kapoor, Speaks on Marriage Plans

Malaika Arora Enjoys Pre-Honeymoon Phase With Arjun Kapoor, Speaks on Marriage Plans

Malaika Arora breaks silence on marrying her beau Arjun Kapoor at a recent event. Read on.

Malaika Arora Enjoys Pre-Honeymoon Phase With Arjun Kapoor, Speaks on Marriage Plans

Bollywood’s hottest couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never misses a chance to show their love to the fans. They have been dating for more than four years and now fans are waiting for their wedding updates. Speaking about the same, the actress said at the India Today Conclave that she is in no hurry to get married and is currently enjoying the pre-honeymoon phase.

Malaika Arora also revealed the time when she initially started dating Arjun Kapoor and people used to say that he is too young for her. Malaika stated that love doesn’t have an age.

You may like to read

Earlier, Malaika Arora had opened up about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor is mature and there is still room for more discoveries. “We’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it’s both ways. Yes, I don’t think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man”, Malaika said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.