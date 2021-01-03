TV hottie Malaika Arora has dived into the New Year 2021. The gorgeous diva is having the best time of her life with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita at a holiday home in Goa. The lovey-dovey couple are mostly keeping indoors in Goa as a precautionary measure during the pandemic. Malaika has been sharing her oh-so-hot bikini pictures ever since she landed in the tropical island, and now, she has shared a new sunkissed pic flaunting her beauty from her swimming session. Also Read - 'New Dawn, New Day'! Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Light Up Internet With Endearing Picture

The star took to Instagram on Sunday, January 3, to post a sexy bikini picture of herself in the pool. Clad in a black and yellow designer bikini, the mother-of-one flaunts her no make-up look as she ties her hair in a top bun. “Smile, be happy n make your year count …. make 2021 glorious …. happy Sunday”, she wrote alongside the sizzling photo. Also Read - Bollywood Celebs And Their Happy New Year 2021: Who's Celebrating Where

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)



With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than five lakh fans liked it within an hour of being posted. Scores of fans also chimed into the comments section and sent new year wishes, and left red heart and fire emoticons. Of late, Arora has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Malaika Arora was seen enjoying a refreshing session in the swimming pool as she bid adieu to 2020.