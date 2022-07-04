All that glitters is Malaika Arora! The Bollywood diva turned every head at the Miss India 2022 event, the moment she stepped on the red carpet. The star-studded event saw some of the most glamorous stars from B-Town and Malaika made sure to set the red carpet on fire with her sizzling appearance.

Donning an embroidered gold gown, that enhanced her famous curves, Malaika definitely stole the limelight.

Watch Malaika on the red carpet of Miss India 2022

Pictures and videos of Malaika are already viral on social media, with fans going gaga over the diva's killer look.

Malaika’s sleeveless gown, adorned in nude and golden hues, features a deep V neckline, sheer tulle fabric decked with shimmering gold sequins placed in intricate patterns, a body-hugging fit flaunting the star’s enviable curves, and a floor-sweeping train.

Malaika was one of the jury for this year’s Miss India pageant. Model and actor Dino Morea, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, dancer-choreographer Shiamak Davar and cricketer Mithali Raj are also on the jury panel.

With her sizzling red carpet appearance, Malaika Arora once again proved that she is the true blue fashionista of B-town. She picked matching pumps, rings adorned with emerald stones and a chain-link gold choker necklace with emerald stone embellishment. Bright red nails and sleeked-back open hairdo completed her look. The 48-year-old fashionista kept her hair sleek and carried a colourful sparkling clutch.

On a related note, Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned the Miss India 2022. Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Miss India 2022 first runner-up, and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh as Miss India 2022 second runner-up.