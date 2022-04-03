Mumbai: Actor Malaika Arora was hospitalised after sustaining minor injuries in a car collision near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday. When she was returning from Pune, a car hit another near the Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, causing the accident. The actor was taken to the hospital after a car accident. According to Apollo Hospital, she would be discharged on Sunday morning. Malaika also had a CT scan, which ‘went well.’Also Read - Malaika Arora Injured in Accident, Admitted to Hospital

ANI quoted Apollo Hospital as saying, "Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow (sic)."

Check this official statement:

Actor Malaika Arora received minor injuries after her car met with an accident near Khalapur Toll Plaza in Mumbai, earlier today. She was hospitalized at Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/OeTJGOk1EJ — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022



Amrita confirmed Malaika’s accident to ETimes and told them via a message that stated, “Malaika is gradually improving. She will be monitored for a period of time.” The police had previously stated that an FIR will be filed when the accident was investigated.

We wish Malaika Arora, a speedy recovery!