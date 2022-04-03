Mumbai: Actor Malaika Arora was hospitalised after sustaining minor injuries in a car collision near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday. When she was returning from Pune, a car hit another near the Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, causing the accident. The actor was taken to the hospital after a car accident. According to Apollo Hospital, she would be discharged on Sunday morning. Malaika also had a CT scan, which ‘went well.’Also Read - Malaika Arora Injured in Accident, Admitted to Hospital
ANI quoted Apollo Hospital as saying, "Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow (sic)."
Check this official statement:
Also Read - Malaika Arora Steals the Spotlight in a Sheer Embellished Dress, Flaunts Her Toned Legs at Farhan- Shibani's Wedding Bash
Amrita confirmed Malaika’s accident to ETimes and told them via a message that stated, “Malaika is gradually improving. She will be monitored for a period of time.” The police had previously stated that an FIR will be filed when the accident was investigated.
We wish Malaika Arora, a speedy recovery!